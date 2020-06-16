Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

