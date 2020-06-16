Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

