Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

