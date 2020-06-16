Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,307,318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. DHT Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.61%.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

