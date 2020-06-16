Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $2,308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,610 shares of company stock worth $14,387,456. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of UTHR opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $127.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.