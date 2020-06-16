Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,963 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $80,163,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after buying an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 540,959 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

