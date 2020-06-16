Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 426,963 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $2,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $8,545,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Home by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

KBH opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.94. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

