Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,044 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

TFC stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.