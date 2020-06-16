Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,176 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Ennis worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ennis by 8,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

