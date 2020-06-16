Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,048 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33,286.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 219,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of PB stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

