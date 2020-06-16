Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

