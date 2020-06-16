Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fidus Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.68. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,081,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.