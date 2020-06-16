Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.91

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $10.85. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 36,330 shares.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $338.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathon Mair sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.70, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$986,087.70.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

