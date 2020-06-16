First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

