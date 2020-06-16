First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,363 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,392,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 224,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $91,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $91,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

