Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.