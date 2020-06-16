FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.15, approximately 1,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

