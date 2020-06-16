Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Focus Universal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device that combines measuring tools with smartphone technology to deliver sensor node data on desktop and mobile phone screens. Its smart instrumentation platform generalizes instruments into a reusable and architecture-specific components.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.