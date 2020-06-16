Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

