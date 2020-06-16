Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLZA opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

