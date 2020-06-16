Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,275 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

