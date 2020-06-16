Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,198 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 101,284 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

