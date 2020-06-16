Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 22,763 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $42,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

