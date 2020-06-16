Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 93,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.