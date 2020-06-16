Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.33 and a 200-day moving average of $210.61. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

