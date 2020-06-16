Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,582 Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

