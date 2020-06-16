Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,558 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE CGC opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.