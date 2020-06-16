Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 6,042 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,136,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $589,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

