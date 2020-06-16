Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 45,200 Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Select Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 5,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,886.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,144 shares of company stock worth $66,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Select Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

