Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $20,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ING Groep by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $26,826,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

