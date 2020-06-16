Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 118.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.