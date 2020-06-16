Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.47.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

