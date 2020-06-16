Franklin Resources Inc. Has $246,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

