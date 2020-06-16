Franklin Resources Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

HLT stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

