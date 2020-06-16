Franklin Resources Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 581.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

PAG opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

