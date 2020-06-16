Franklin Resources Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,331 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,390,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,027,000 after buying an additional 187,208 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

