Franklin Resources Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of Lakeland Industries worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 39,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $643,291.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -0.10.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

