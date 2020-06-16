Franklin Resources Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in CDK Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

