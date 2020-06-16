Franklin Resources Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Stars Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stars Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.