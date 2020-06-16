Franklin Resources Inc. Has $502,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,631,537 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

