Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.