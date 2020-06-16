Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $341,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

CBSH opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.