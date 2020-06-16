Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 493,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

