Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 10,942 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 81,763 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in BlackBerry by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after buying an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

