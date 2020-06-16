Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,945 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

