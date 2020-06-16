Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,882 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,364.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 100,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.75 and a beta of 1.27. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.