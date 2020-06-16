Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 8,692 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.