Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,836 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.94.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.