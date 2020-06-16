Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -936,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

