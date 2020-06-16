Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,553,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 2,853,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 655,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

